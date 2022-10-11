- Suspended QB Deshaun Watson returns to Browns facility (ESPN) “I’ll continue to stand on my innocence, just because, you know, settlements and things like that happen doesn’t mean that a person is guilty for anything,” he said Aug. 18, after the settlement agreement.”
- Browns Jacoby Brissett intercepted in all three losses (Akron Beacon Journal) ‘‘It sucks’: Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett laments costly interception.”
- ‘Critical condition:’ Do the Browns have the worst defense in the NFL? (Fox 8) “Pruitt went on to say, “We thought, the week before since we had both of our defensive ends out of the game that that was one of the reasons the teams were able to run the football on us and now we’ve got both of them back and didn’t much change.”
- Deion Jones: Get to know the Browns’ newest linebacker (cleveland.com) “As a rookie, Jones played in 15 games and started 13 of them. He had instant success recording 105 tackles, four of which were for loss, and had three interceptions, taking two back for touchdowns.”
- Will The Browns Fire Joe Woods Before The Season Ends? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier asks and answers a common question from the Cleveland contingent.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/11/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
