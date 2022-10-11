Browns sign big defensive tackle to practice squad

In short order, the Cleveland Browns have looked to address their defensive issues after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. First, they traded for LB Deion Jones with the hope that he can recover the level of play he had earlier in his career to help make up for the loss of LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Unfortunately, linebackers are only as good as the defensive linemen, specifically defensive tackles, that line up in front of them. If the interior of the defensive line is getting blown off the ball and allowing offensive linemen to climb to the second level, it can be tough for linebackers to be productive.

In that regard, the Browns made another move on Tuesday signing DT Tyeler Davison to their practice squad:

Veteran NT Tyeler Davison is signing with the #Browns practice squad, with an eye towards the 53-man roster soon, per source. Davison is a seven-year vet with 90 career starts in New Orleans and Atlanta, where his job was to keep Deion Jones clean. Now they reunite in Cleveland. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

Davison was one of the veteran names we mentioned this morning as an option to help the team’s run defense.

Davison and Jones played together in Atlanta for the last three seasons. During that time, Davison started 38 of the 44 games he played for the Falcons. At 6’2” and over 300 pounds, Davison is primarily a player against the run. Despite starting a large number of games, his highest snap count has been 563 (54%) back in 2019.

If Davison can get up to speed quickly, Cleveland just needs him to take on blocks, not get moved off the line and allow the linebackers behind him to make plays. Not a glamourous position or one that will end up with a lot of tackles or sacks but a valuable position the team’s defense has lacked.