Greedy’s return imminent? Browns cut CB Thomas Graham

Last week, the Cleveland Browns designated CB Greedy Williams for return off of injured reserve to start the week. The team has 21 days for Williams to practice before they have to activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Based on today’s release of CB Thomas Graham, Williams' return to the active roster might come this week.

Graham played in 49 special teams snaps since being signed off the Chicago Bears practice squad. The second-year cornerback didn’t get a single snap on defense during his four-game stretch with the team.

Williams might be needed right away with Denzel Ward in concussion protocols coming out of Week 5’s game. With Greg Newsome II often sliding inside during three and four wide receiver sets, Williams would join rookie Martin Emerson as outside cornerbacks.

It will be interesting who fills the special teams role Graham had been filling as Williams has rarely played on that unit. Last year, the LSU product played in just 60 snaps on special teams while his rookie season consisted of only 26.

Cleveland has until Saturday to activate Williams to the 53-man roster so another move could be in the works between now and then.