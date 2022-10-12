Browns Reacts Survey: Week 6 - Should the Browns sign Suh, and what do we think of Cade York?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 5, after losing to the Falcons, fan confidence for Cleveland Browns fans sank back to 38%. That is already a low number, so I don’t know if we’ll get lower after the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but we’ll see — be sure to vote in the survey below!

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is whether the Browns should sign DT Ndamukong Suh. He is a big name, but he’s also 35 years old, and isn’t exactly known for his run defense. Nonetheless, would he be better than what the Browns have and worth a one-year deal?

The other question is about whether fans are worried about Cade York’s performance since Week 1. After connecting on a long game-winning kick to begin the season, he has missed an extra point against the Jets that contributed to a loss, and then missed a pair of field goals against the Chargers, including a game-winning attempt from 54 yards. It’s still very young in his career, but despite his strong performance in camp, are we worried that York isn’t the next good AFC North kicker we were hoping he’d be?