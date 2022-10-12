- Cleveland Browns Sign DT Tyeler Davison to Practice Squad, Could See Field Right Away (Sports Illustrated) “Davison is on the practice squad now, but very well could see the field right away. Davison has played in the NFL for eight seasons after being a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.”
- Looking at Browns’ salary cap implications after trade for Deion Jones (Browns Wire) “Heading into next season, however, Jones carries a base salary of about $12 million, with a roster bonus of over $700,000 as well in 2023.”
- Browns release CB Thomas Graham, points towards Greedy Williams activation (Yahoo) “Williams is one of two players who could return from Injured Reserve, with the other being newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones. However, given that Jones has not yet been designated for return as he has just arrived in Cleveland, signs point to Williams entering the fold.”
- Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb releases 2nd edition of ‘Chubb Crunch’ cereal (WKYC) “We are thrilled to be able to partner with Nick, PLBSE, and First Candle for the new edition of Chubb Crunch,” Heinen’s Packaged Goods Director, Kim Heinen, said in a statement. “Nick has become an important part of the Cleveland sports community as well as a role model on and off the field.”
- The Browns Have A Surprise Standout On Defense (Browns Nation) “Aside from allowing a 50 percent completion percentage, he is also giving up a low passer rating of 77.1 when targeted.”
- Film Breakdown: What’s Wrong With The Browns Defense? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier carefully goes through about a half hour of mostly bad (with some good) defense for the Browns versus the Chargers
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/12/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
