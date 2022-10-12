Should Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt’s roles be adjusted?

There is a myriad of concerns around the Cleveland Browns 2-3 start, primarily on the defensive side of the ball. The offense has been carried by the team’s great offensive line and the two-headed monster of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Chubb is on an impressive pace after five games. Over 300 carries, 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns would be a great season for Cleveland’s lead back but would that be too much of a load?

So far this season, the Browns have used Chubb as their primary back for the first three quarters of the game with Hunt taking over late in the fourth quarter. While Hunt does spell Chubb throughout the game, it has been his role as the team’s closer.

What if, instead, Cleveland uses Chubb (to use baseball terms) as both their starter and closer with Hunt’s carries coming more in the middle of the game?

I joined The OBR Filmroom Breakdown for our weekly “Burning Questions” where we talked about that, the problems on defense and so much more:

Would you adjust the running backs' roles to make sure Chubb is on the field late in the game?