Browns designate LB Deion Jones for return off injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns quickly went about trying to address their run defense issues after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday night it was announced that the team had agreed to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire LB Deion Jones in a trade. Tuesday, the Browns added DT Tyeler Davison to their practice squad with the hopes of him heading to the 53-man roster quickly.

One issue with the Jones acquisition is that he was placed on the injured reserve by the Falcons due to a shoulder issue. While many believed this was to keep him healthy in advance of a trade, when he could return was in question.

Today, we got more clarity as Jones was designated by Cleveland to return from IR:

The #Browns have designated LB Deion Jones, recently acquired from the #Falcons in a trade, to return off Injured Reserve. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

Like CB Greedy Williams last week, Jones can now practice with the team but cannot play until he’s been activated to the team’s 53-man roster. If the Browns don’t activate him in 21 days, Jones goes on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

It will be interesting if DC Joe Woods can get Jones up to speed fast enough to play in Week 6. With the New England Patriots having a solid running game, any help in that phase of the game would be important for Cleveland.