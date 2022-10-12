New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 6 TV Map

The Week 6 game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan & Trent Green

Ohio Coverage: A good portion of Ohio, including Columbus, will get to see the game. However, the Dayton and Cincinnati areas are scheduled to see the Bengals vs. Saints game instead. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: Even though this game is the second-billed early game for CBS, most of the country is getting the Ravens vs. Giants game. The Buffalo portion of New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and some of the surrounding states will also see the game.

The BLUE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 6 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime time games.