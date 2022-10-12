Browns, Patriots first injury report

Another week, another set of injuries to be aware of for the Cleveland Browns and their opponent. This week will be interesting with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots reporting out in their unique way.
For Wednesday’s practice, the Browns had five players not practice at all, three that were limited and one that was a full participant. The Patriots, on the other hand, had a long list of players listed as limited including QB Mac Jones.
Here is how the first lists broke down for the Week 6 matchup:
Cleveland
- Joel Bitonio - DNP - Elbow
- Jadeveon Clowney - DNP - Ankle, knee, elbow
- Amari Cooper - DNP - Rest
- Ronnie Harrison - DNP - Illness
- Denzel Ward - DNP - Concussion
- Taven Bryan - Limited - Hamstring
- Myles Garrett - Limited - Shoulder, biceps, hand
- Perrion Winfrey - Limited - Ankle
- Demetric Felton - Full - Wrist
New England
(All limited participants)
- Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
- David Andrews - Back
- Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
- Damien Harris - Hamstring
- Jonathan Jones - Ankle
- Mac Jones - Ankle
- Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
- Jakobi Meyers - Knee
- Jalen Mills - Hamstring
- DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
- Jonnu Smith - Ankle
Ward’s concussion is the most concern for his status for Sunday. In the end, a concussion could take a while or get cleared tomorrow but the NFL is going to be very cautious at this point. Clowney’s health will have to be mitigated with rest for a while and perhaps for the rest of the year like they are doing with Bitinio and Cooper.
For New England, it is unlikely we will get a lot of information from the team prior to having to make official reports.
