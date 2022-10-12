Browns, Patriots first injury report

Another week, another set of injuries to be aware of for the Cleveland Browns and their opponent. This week will be interesting with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots reporting out in their unique way.

For Wednesday’s practice, the Browns had five players not practice at all, three that were limited and one that was a full participant. The Patriots, on the other hand, had a long list of players listed as limited including QB Mac Jones.

Here is how the first lists broke down for the Week 6 matchup:

Cleveland

Joel Bitonio - DNP - Elbow

DNP - Elbow Jadeveon Clowney - DNP - Ankle, knee, elbow

DNP Ankle, knee, elbow Amari Cooper - DNP - Rest

DNP - Rest Ronnie Harrison - DNP - Illness

DNP - Illness Denzel Ward - DNP - Concussion

DNP - Concussion Taven Bryan - Limited - Hamstring

Limited - Hamstring Myles Garrett - Limited - Shoulder, biceps, hand

Limited - Shoulder, biceps, hand Perrion Winfrey - Limited - Ankle

Limited - Ankle Demetric Felton - Full - Wrist

New England

(All limited participants)

Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

- Hamstring David Andrews - Back

- Back Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

- Shoulder Damien Harris - Hamstring

- Hamstring Jonathan Jones - Ankle

- Ankle Mac Jones - Ankle

- Ankle Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

- Thumb Jakobi Meyers - Knee

- Knee Jalen Mills - Hamstring

- Hamstring DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion

- Concussion Jonnu Smith - Ankle

Ward’s concussion is the most concern for his status for Sunday. In the end, a concussion could take a while or get cleared tomorrow but the NFL is going to be very cautious at this point. Clowney’s health will have to be mitigated with rest for a while and perhaps for the rest of the year like they are doing with Bitinio and Cooper.

For New England, it is unlikely we will get a lot of information from the team prior to having to make official reports.