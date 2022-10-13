- Deion Jones ‘can’t wait to see’ how he can help Browns defense (clevelandbrowns.com) “Stefanski wouldn’t rule out Jones for the game and said the Browns will first see how he does in practices this week. Jones has plenty of work ahead of him, too, to learn the different terminology of the defensive playbook, but he expects that to be a quick process for a player as seasoned as Jones.”
- Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic has been ‘quietly playing extremely well’ this season (Akron Beacon Journal via Yahoo) “The center, Ethan Pocic, just misses,” Archuleta said while reviewing a replay of the crucial down. “This is a whiff. Right here, he just whiffs, and look at that penetration!”
- Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited (Sports Illustrated) “Coming into the 2022 season, the Browns had a good offensive line and one of the best running backs in football in Nick Chubb, plus a complementary piece in Kareem Hunt that could do a little of everything.”
- Patriots Bill Belichick Reveals Plan For QBs Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe (Yardbarker) “When asked about his thought process regarding the playing status of the Pats quarterback, Belichick once again offered a terse, “We’ll see what he [Jones] looks like today and go from there.” in response.”
- What Are Patriots Fans Saying About The Browns w/ 98.5’s Alex Barth (YouTube) Quincy Carrier is joined by his New England counterpart to discuss this week’s matchup
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/13/22)
