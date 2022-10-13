Thursday Night Football, Week 6: Commanders vs. Bears betting odds, pick

Week 6 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Washington Commanders taking on the Chicago Bears! Washington head coach Ron Rivera made a weird decision this week to basically throw Carson Wentz under the bus to a degree, by insinuating that he’s the worst quarterback in their division. Even if that might be true, there are some things you just don’t say, right? Nonetheless, I don’t think Wentz will be impacted by that at all; he’s heard enough in his career already. He has played a bit better than the team’s 1-4 record would indicate, and Wentz has heard enough criticism to be able to shake it off. Chicago doesn’t have enough weapons offensively to support Justin Fields, and it’ll allow Washington to squeak by them this week. Commanders 20, Bears 17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are 1 point favorites against the Bears.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.