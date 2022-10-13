Browns bring back cornerback to practice squad, cut OL to DL convert

The constant tinkering with the roster that GM Andrew Berry seems to love to do continues for the Cleveland Browns. After adding LB Deion Jones who, along with CB Greedy Williams, was designated for return from injured reserve, the Browns waived CB Thomas Graham on Tuesday.

Berry also brought DT Tyeler Davison to the practice squad earlier this week.

Today, Graham was brought back to the practice squad. Given his use on special teams this year, it is possible that he will be elevated for games to play that role again.

In order to make room for Graham, Cleveland let go of DT David Moore. Moore is an interesting story that seems to have ended with the Browns. Brought in last year as an offensive lineman, he was converted to the defensive line after final cuts this year. He’s worked on the practice squad in that role for the first five weeks but may not have made quick progress at the position change.

The Cleveland roster is constantly under construction. If Jones and Williams are activated for this week, another roster move will be necessary as well.