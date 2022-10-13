Browns, Patriots Thursday injury report update

Another week, another set of injuries to be aware of for the Cleveland Browns and their opponent. This week will be interesting with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots reporting out in their unique way. Wednesday, everyone was “limited” for New England and Thursday was no different with a new name added.

Here is how the second lists broke down for the Week 6 matchup with changes noted in bold:

Cleveland

Joel Bitonio - Limited - Elbow - Improvement

Limited - Elbow - Jadeveon Clowney - DNP - Ankle, knee, elbow

DNP Ankle, knee, elbow Amari Cooper - Full - Rest - Improvement

Full - Rest - Ronnie Harrison - Full - Illness - Improvement

Full - Illness - Denzel Ward - DNP - Concussion

DNP - Concussion Joe Haeg - DNP - Concussion - Added to list

DNP - Concussion - Taven Bryan - Limited - Hamstring

Limited - Hamstring Myles Garrett - DNP - Shoulder, biceps, hand - Reported as rest but DNP

DNP - Shoulder, biceps, hand - Perrion Winfrey - Full - Ankle - Improvement

Full - Ankle - Demetric Felton - Full - Wrist

New England

(All limited participants)

Josh Uche - Hamstring - Added to list

Hamstring - Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

- Hamstring David Andrews - Back

- Back Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

- Shoulder Damien Harris - Hamstring

- Hamstring Jonathan Jones - Ankle

- Ankle Mac Jones - Ankle

- Ankle Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

- Thumb Jakobi Meyers - Knee

- Knee Jalen Mills - Hamstring

- Hamstring DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion

- Concussion Jonnu Smith - Ankle

Ward’s concussion is the most concern for his status for Sunday. In the end, a concussion could take a while or get cleared tomorrow but the NFL is going to be very cautious at this point. Clowney’s health will have to be mitigated with rest for a while and perhaps for the rest of the year like they are doing with Bitinio and Cooper.

For New England, it is unlikely we will get a lot of information from the team prior to having to make official reports but Uche’s addition to the injury report is something to watch.