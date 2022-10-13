Browns, Patriots Thursday injury report update

Another week, another set of injuries to be aware of for the Cleveland Browns and their opponent. This week will be interesting with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots reporting out in their unique way. Wednesday, everyone was “limited” for New England and Thursday was no different with a new name added.
Here is how the second lists broke down for the Week 6 matchup with changes noted in bold:
Cleveland
- Joel Bitonio - Limited - Elbow - Improvement
- Jadeveon Clowney - DNP - Ankle, knee, elbow
- Amari Cooper - Full - Rest - Improvement
- Ronnie Harrison - Full - Illness - Improvement
- Denzel Ward - DNP - Concussion
- Joe Haeg - DNP - Concussion - Added to list
- Taven Bryan - Limited - Hamstring
- Myles Garrett - DNP - Shoulder, biceps, hand - Reported as rest but DNP
- Perrion Winfrey - Full - Ankle - Improvement
- Demetric Felton - Full - Wrist
New England
(All limited participants)
- Josh Uche - Hamstring - Added to list
- Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
- David Andrews - Back
- Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
- Damien Harris - Hamstring
- Jonathan Jones - Ankle
- Mac Jones - Ankle
- Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
- Jakobi Meyers - Knee
- Jalen Mills - Hamstring
- DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
- Jonnu Smith - Ankle
Ward’s concussion is the most concern for his status for Sunday. In the end, a concussion could take a while or get cleared tomorrow but the NFL is going to be very cautious at this point. Clowney’s health will have to be mitigated with rest for a while and perhaps for the rest of the year like they are doing with Bitinio and Cooper.
For New England, it is unlikely we will get a lot of information from the team prior to having to make official reports but Uche’s addition to the injury report is something to watch.
Loading comments...