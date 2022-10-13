 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New lawsuit filed against Watson, unlikely to impact his return to field

Settlement with league covers new allegations from past.

By JaredMueller
new
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

QB Deshaun Watson has rejoined the Cleveland Browns this week, halfway through the 11-game suspension settlement agreement with the NFL. Watson has limitations upon his return to the organization as he ramps up to play in his first regular season game with the team in Week 13.

Thursday night brought news that Watson’s civil troubles are not over. Watson has settled 23 of the 24 civil cases against him but a new one was just filed by an anonymous massage therapist:

The limited information available at this time related to this lawsuit presents similar features as the charges that led to Watson’s suspension. On the field, this is important as the settlement agreement would preclude additional discipline for similar charges:

As has been extensively covered throughout the offseason, Watson’s legal issues started while he was still with the Houston Texans, prior to Cleveland trading for the quarterback. Watson and the NFL settled on an 11-game suspension with a large fine and other stipulations to bring closure to the disciplinary process.

