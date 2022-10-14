Browns fans’ confidence back down; fans also getting worried about Cade York’s performance

Each week during the regular season, Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 6, 33% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, a decrease of 5 percentage points from last week. Fans are starting to get into a pocket of what this team is: a very efficient offensive team, but the defense has flat out sucked. The crazy thing is that before the season, the assumption was that the defense would be solid, and it would be the backup quarterback situation (with Jacoby Brissett) that would be holding the team back. That hasn’t been the case at all.

DraftKings Sportsbook believes in the Browns, and has them as 2.5-point favorites to the New England Patriots in Week 6. The Patriots’ fan confidence is at 72% after their victory over the Detroit Lions last week.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 6. The first one was about whether fans are worried about the performance of rookie kicker Cade York since his game-winning kick in Week 1, to which 52% expressed their concern. The Browns’ special teams coach spoke to the media about both of York’s misses last week:

“From that hash, he knew he had to get it over a little bit right from that distance. He followed his line. I thought he hit that ball really well. The one at the end of the first half, he didn’t hit well as I am sure he told you. The one at the end of the game, he hit very well. It had followed his line. His line was just a little bit too far to the right. I thought he hit the ball well there.”

In the other question, we asked if the Browns should sign DT Ndamukong Suh, and 66% responded “Yes.” We discussed the possibility of signing Suh (along with other defensive tackles) in two articles here and here.

Also, on a national level, NFL fans are predicting the Browns to beat the Patriots in Week 6.

