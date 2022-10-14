- Joe Woods believes Browns defense will improve ‘if we all work together’ (clevelandbrowns.com) “I do believe we have the talent to be a top five defense,” he said. “I’ve said that from the start. It’s my job to get us there. We’re addressing issues and trying to fix it. Part of it is fundamentals and scheme, and part of it is guys doing their job. It’s a little bit of everything.”
- ‘How can we get better?’: Joe Woods seeking answers to Cleveland Browns’ defensive issues (Akron Beacon Journal) “No one is more invested in fixing the struggles which have plagued the Browns’ defense than the guy who’s in charge of that defense. Woods also knows that, as that side of the ball continues to derail opportunities to win games, the heat is turning up on him as well.”
- On Browns DC Joe Woods addressing tackling woes, and an injury update: Berea report (cleveland.com) “Woods held his weekly press conference on Wednesday and Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe discussed what he had to say about why things aren’t working on that side of the ball right now.”
- Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York (Sports Illustrated) “York missed a pair of kicks against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a game the Browns lost, 30-28. The LSU product missed from 45 and 54-yards. These missed kicks will always be that much bigger in a loss.”
- How The Browns Can Beat The Patriots feat Mike Kadlick from CLNS (YouTube) Quincy Carrier has a lively discussion about how the Browns could possibly win this weekend
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/14/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
