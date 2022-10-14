Browns, Patriots: Clowney, Ward, Uche Out Sunday, 9 from New England Questionable

When the Cleveland Browns face off with the New England Patriots Sunday, it could be a matchup of some backups at important positions. For the Browns, two key players will be out for the game while the Patriots have only ruled one player out but nine are questionable for the game.

Bill Belichick is known to give out very limited information on his team’s injuries with three injured players having full participation on Friday and going into the game without an injury designation.

Here are the players that will go into the Week 6 game with injury designations:

Cleveland

Jadeveon Clowney - Out - Ankle, knee, elbow

Ankle, knee, elbow Denzel Ward - Out - Concussion

- Concussion Joe Haeg - Out - Concussion

New England

Josh Uche - Out - Hamstring

The rest of the Patriots are questionable including their starting quarterback and key receivers.

Christian Barmore - Knee - Added to the list on Friday

- Knee - Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

- Hamstring Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

- Shoulder Damien Harris - Hamstring

- Hamstring Jonathan Jones - Ankle

- Ankle Mac Jones - Ankle

- Ankle Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

- Thumb Jakobi Meyers - Knee

- Knee Jonnu Smith - Ankle

It is interesting that the Browns injured players are either out or have no injury designation going into the game while key players, all of who were limited in practice this week, for the Patriots are questionable.

We will have to wait and see on New England’s inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff but it is possible the team rules out players on Saturday as well.