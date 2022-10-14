Joe Haden to be celebrated by Browns during Halloween’s Monday Night Football

CB Joe Haden spent the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Browns after they drafted him seventh overall in the 2010 NFL draft. After a messy divorce, Haden joined the rival Pittsburgh Steelers for the final five years of his career.

Earlier this year, Haden signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Browns.

In his seven years in Cleveland, Haden had 19 interceptions, 101 passes defended, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two sacks. He added on to those numbers as a member of the Steelers but his heart remained with his original team.

The Browns announced that Haden would be honored at the team’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween. Somehow, a division matchup, on Monday Night Football that also falls on Halloween night just got bigger.

Haden noted his connection with the city as so important for him as a young kid coming into the NFL:

“What made me want to retire as a Browns player was the city of Cleveland and the fans that I connected with,” he said. “I got drafted there at 21 years old. I was a kid, and I really feel like I grew up in Cleveland. Living in the city and the connection that I had with Browns fans was unbelievable.”

An exciting night, hopefully, for the city gets a little extra juice from one of the biggest fan favorites since the team’s return in 1999. That Haden chose to retire as a Brown instead of as a Steeler hasn’t gone unnoticed by the fanbase.

What is your favorite Joe Haden memory?