Cleveland Browns practice squad in Week 6

With all the moves that Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry makes, it can sometimes be hard to keep track of all the players on the team. It gets even more difficult when trying to remember the 16 members of the team’s practice squad.

This week, the Browns moved on from QB Josh Rosen and OL/DL David Moore while bringing in DT Tyeler Davison with the possibility of him joining the 53-man soon. CB Thomas Graham Jr. was waived and brought back to the practice squad.

A majority of Cleveland’s initial practice squad was players that went through training camp with the team but didn’t make the initial 53-man roster. Since then, a lot of movement has taken place.

Here are the 16 players on the practice squad just a couple of days away from Week 6’s kickoff:

Dakota Allen - Was elevated for Week 5

Daylen Baldwin

Jermaine Carter

Tyeler Davison

Miller Forristall - Was on the 53-man recently

Thomas Graham Jr. - Was on the 53-man recently

Mike Harley Jr.

Brock Hoffman

Sam Kamara

John Kelly Jr.

Richard LeCounte III - Was on the 53-man recently

Herb Miller

Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Roderick Perry II - Was elevated for Week 4

Chester Rogers - Has been elevated twice

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

It will be interesting if Davison and Rogers find spots on the 53-man roster soon and who might get released and possibly brought back to the team’s practice squad.

Anyone on the practice squad you may have forgotten about? There were a couple for me.