Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/15/22)

- Why Browns running back Kareem Hunt will have a good day in the passing game on Sunday against the Patriots (cleveland.com) - The difference in Sunday’s Browns vs. Patriots matchup may come down to one simple thing: which team can make a play in the passing game at the right moment.
- Denzel Ward, Jadeveon Clowney ruled out for Sunday vs. Patriots (Browns Zone) - Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward won’t play Sunday vs. the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium. Neither will defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
- Browns star Myles Garrett trying to turn around a ‘frustrating’ lack of playmaking (Beacon Journal) - There’s an idea of what kind of impact Myles Garrett should be making for the Browns defense. Whatever that idea is, it pales in comparison to what the All-Pro defensive end thinks his impact should be.
- Joe Haden remembers ‘unbelievable’ connection with Cleveland as he prepares to sign 1-day contract to retire with Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) - Joe Haden had two choices for where he could officially close the curtains on an illustrious NFL career: Cleveland or Pittsburgh — and he had no doubt in his mind which city he’d choose for his last act.
NFL:
- How Jalen Hurts transformed his passing game to help make the Eagles contenders (ESPN) - Quincy Avery first watched Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throw when he was a junior at Channelview High School just outside of Houston. Hurts was taking part in an Elite 11 regional event — a program designed to sharpen the skills of top high school quarterbacks. Avery, a quarterback trainer whose current client list includes Hurts, the Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson, the Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith, the San Francisco 49ers’ Trey Lance and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, was part of Elite 11’s staff.
- Andy Dalton will start at QB for Saints vs. Bengals; WRs Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry ruled out (NFL.com) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will have another chance to take down his former Cincinnati Bengals squad Sunday. Coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that Dalton will make his third consecutive start in place of Jameis Winston, who is questionable to play and dealing with back and ankle injuries.
- Justin Fields is sore physically and mentally, but Matt Eberflus says the Chicago Bears quarterback is ‘in a good spot’ (Chicago Tribune) - Justin Fields let it be known he was sore physically and mentally Thursday night after an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. But about 14 hours after Fields vented his frustrations in an honest news conference at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the second-year quarterback was “in a good spot” as the team heads into a mini-bye weekend.
- 10 wildest NFL stats through five weeks (CBS Sports) - We dug up the 10 wildest, for both teams and players. Here’s a look.
