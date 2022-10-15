Report: Only one of two Browns defenders likely to be activated from IR

The Cleveland Browns made two moves this week to specifically try to address issues with their run defense. The team traded for LB Deion Jones late Sunday night then added his former teammate DT Tyeler Davison to the practice squad shortly after.

Cleveland’s run defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this year and been one of the major issues, but not the only one, in the team starting out 2-3 despite leading going into every fourth quarter this season.

The Browns will already be without DE Jadeveon Clowney Sunday, along with CB Denzel Ward, which could make defending the New England Patriots solid rushing attack even more difficult.

According to a report, Cleveland won’t be activating Jones from injured reserve for this Sunday’s game but will get some help in replacing Ward with CB Greedy Williams’ return from the injured list:

While the #Browns are set to activate cornerback Greedy Williams to make his season debut, newly acquired LB Deion Jones most likely won't play vs. #Patriots, I'm told. Jones, who's on IR, probably needs another week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2022

Not only does the team need to make sure Jones is healthy enough to be activated but they also need to get him up to speed with the defense. As a part of the linebacking group, it will be vital for Jones to know where to be and where others will be as well.

Williams will likely join CB Martin Emerson on the outside with CB Greg Newsome II playing in the slot when the Patriots trot out three-receiver sets.

We will keep you updated on all the roster moves and decisions made by both teams in this important AFC matchup in Week 6.