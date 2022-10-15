Browns activate Williams, sign one and elevate two from practice squad

With Sunday’s Week 6 matchup with the New England Patriots just over 24 hours away, the Cleveland Browns made a number of moves to their roster. As reported earlier this morning, the Browns activated CB Greedy Williams off on injured reserve but did not do the same with LB Deion Jones.

Cleveland will have two more weeks to activate Jones who they just acquired from the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. Jones was placed on IR by the Falcons at the start of the season.

The Browns also signed LB Dakota Allen off their practice squad to the team’s 53-man roster. Allen has primarily been a special teams player throughout his career including 15 snaps there for Cleveland this year. He played in a total of 144 defensive snaps over two seasons with Jacksonville.

Like Jones, recently added DT Tyeler Davison will not be active for Sunday’s matchup. Instead of elevating him from the practice squad, the team elevated CB Herb Miller and WR/KR Chester Rogers. With Allen signed and the two elevations, the Browns seem to be prioritizing special teams this week against the Patriots.

As always with GM Andrew Berry, expect the roster to continue to be in flux throughout the rest of the season including when Jones gets activated in the next two weeks.