Patriots rule out two starters for Week 6 versus Browns

We already know that the Cleveland Browns will be without two starters on defense, DE Jadeveon Clowney and CB Denzel Ward, on Sunday versus the New England Patriots. We also learned that LB Deion Jones would not be activated from injured reserve, delaying his debut, but that CB Greedy Williams would return this week.

The Browns also signed LB Dakota Allen to their 53-man roster and elevated CB Herb Miller and WR/KR Chester Rogers for Sunday.

The Patriots had already ruled out LB Josh Uche for Sunday’s game but had nine players listed as questionable for the game. Early Saturday afternoon came the report that two of their starters, one on each side of the ball, would be out for Sunday as well:

Patriots ruled out WR Nelson Agholor and DB Jonathan Jones for Sunday’s game at Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2022

Agholor is listed as one of three starting wide receivers alongside Jakobi Meyers (who is listed as questionable for the game) and DeVante Parker. Jones is listed as New England’s starting left cornerback with Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade as the team’s backup cornerbacks.

In five games this season, Agholor has 14 receptions for 225 yards, both second on the team. Jones has 19 tackles, three passes defended (tied for the team lead) and one of the team’s four interceptions this season.

We could find out more about the other seven Patriots players listed as questionable, including QB Mac Jones, early tomorrow morning and get final answers 90 minutes before kickoff when the inactive lists come out.