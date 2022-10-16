Browns vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 6 today against the New England Patriots. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: CBS - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) & Trent Green (analyst).

CBS - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) & Trent Green (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 61 degrees (feels like 59 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 13 MPH winds from the Southwest.

61 degrees (feels like 59 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 13 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Browns by 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 43.5

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the BLUE areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing brown jerseys and white pants.

rocking on ⚪️ this Sunday pic.twitter.com/zhn655KDKv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 14, 2022

Here is the Week 6 poster for the Patriots vs. Browns game:

tbh we were kinda hungry when we made this one pic.twitter.com/hiR7Xk65XS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 14, 2022

Connections

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick served as head coach of the Browns from 1991-95.

served as head coach of the Browns from 1991-95. Browns pass game coordinator/wide receiver coach Chad O’Shea (2009-18, wide receivers coach), G Hjalte Froholdt (2019-20, 118th overall selection of 2019 NFL Draft), P Corey Bojorquez (2018), LS Charley Hughlett (2014), DE Chase Winovich (2017-21, 77th overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft) and QB Jacoby Brissett (2016, 91st overall selection of 2016 NFL Draft) are former Patriots.

(2009-18, wide receivers coach), G (2019-20, 118th overall selection of 2019 NFL Draft), P (2018), LS (2014), DE (2017-21, 77th overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft) and QB (2016, 91st overall selection of 2016 NFL Draft) are former Patriots. Patriots LB Mack Wilson Sr. (2019-21, 155th overall selection of 2019 NFL Draft), LB Jamie Collins (2016-18), DL Daniel Ekuale (2018-19), DL Carl Davis Jr. (2018), and S Jabrill Peppers (2017-18, 25th overall selection of 2017 NFL Draft) are former Browns.

(2019-21, 155th overall selection of 2019 NFL Draft), LB (2016-18), DL (2018-19), DL (2018), and S (2017-18, 25th overall selection of 2017 NFL Draft) are former Browns. Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf (2018-19, assistant general manager), scout Chris Caminiti (2007-08, special teams assistant), Sam Fioroni (2016, scouting assistant), director of skill development Joe Kim (1992-95, 1999-2000, 2016, various roles) and Marshall Oium (2014-18, various scouting roles) worked for the Browns.

History