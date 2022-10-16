Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/16/22)

- Browns rookie Cade York battling through ‘mentally challenging’ week after misses (Beacon Journal) - Cade York hadn’t had a game in his life like the one he had last Sunday. The week since then has been one unlike any the rookie Browns kicker has been through before as well.
- After five games, what can we say about the Browns? (Terry Pluto) - How I was wrong when looking at the Browns season.
- Browns new LB Deion Jones won’t be activated for Patriots game, but CB Greedy Williams has been (cleveland.com) - New Browns linebacker Deion Jones won’t be activated for the Patriots game to help slow running back Rhamondre Stevenson, but cornerback Greedy Williams has been activated off injured reserve and will help ease the absence of Denzel Ward, who is out with a concussion.
- Bill Belichick and Patriots will provide stress test across board (Browns Zone) - Stop the greatest strength and exploit the biggest weakness. Bill Belichick’s formula has won six Super Bowls as coach of the Patriots and put him one victory from tying George Halas for second on the all-time NFL coaching list with 324. The Browns know exactly what that will mean for them Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL:
- Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers (ESPN) - The Carolina Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, although a deal might not be easy to complete, league sources tell ESPN.
- Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered fractured ring finger in ‘TNF’ win vs. Bears (NFL.com) - Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz’s tough week continues. The Commanders QB suffered a fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand in the 12-7 win versus the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday, per sources.
- Can the 49ers break the sack record for a defense? (Niners Nation) - The San Francisco 49ers currently lead the league in sacks at a pace that just might be historic. Is it possible they might just chase down one of the best defenses ever?
- Thirteen seconds is history. Here’s what the KC Chiefs face in the Buffalo Bills Sunday (Kansas City Star) - Another week, another huge game for the Chiefs. This time it’s the Buffalo Bills, a circle-the-day opponent. This will be the fifth meeting in three seasons between the AFC powers and there could be a sixth if they meet for a third straight year in the playoffs.
Loading comments...