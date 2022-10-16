 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday AM injury updates on two keys to Patriots offense

Mac Jones is unlikely while Jakobi Meyers is expected

By JaredMueller
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The final injury reports for the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots could not have been more different. The Browns ruled out three (Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward, Joe Haeg) while the Patriots only ruled out one (Josh Uche) but had a whole host of players listed as questionable.

We got two updates on Saturday with WR Nelson Agholor and CB Jonathan Jones ruled out for today’s contest.

New England still has seven more players listed as questionable for today’s game:

  • Christian Barmore - Knee - Added to the list on Friday
  • Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
  • Damien Harris - Hamstring
  • Mac Jones - Ankle
  • Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
  • Jakobi Meyers - Knee
  • Jonnu Smith - Ankle

Late Saturday and into Sunday we got updates on Jones:

While the quarterback may be out, Zappe is expected to have one of their other top receivers playing today:

It was reported early in the week that Harris was unlikely to be able to play for a number of weeks, taking away a piece of their studded tandem backfield.

We will keep you updated on the official decisions as the inactive list comes out around 11:30 AM today.

