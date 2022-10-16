Jim Donovan, ill, will miss today’s Browns, Patriots game

As the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots prepare to provide the public with the inactive lists, that will answer some more questions about all of the visitor’s questionable players, we got more inactive news.

Cleveland sports has been blessed by some great voices calling games for years. From Joe Tate and Fred McLeod for the Cavaliers, Tom Hamilton for the Guardians and Jim Donovan for the Browns, there have been iconic voices calling all the good and bad of the city’s sports teams.

Unfortunately, Browns radio play-by-play will sound differently today as Jeff Phelps will be stepping in for Donovan:

From the team: Browns play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and will be out of the booth for today’s game against the Patriots. Donovan will be replaced in the booth by Jeff Phelps. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 16, 2022

Phelps is no stranger to covering Browns games as the pre and postgame host. He also has experience covering the Cavs in a similar role. Unfortunately for Phelps, it is hard to replace a legend even if it is for just one game.

Donovan has covered sports since the 70s and has been the voice of the Browns since the team returned in 1999. He had a decade calling national games on NBC, done work for the Olympics and was the play-by-play announcer for the Indians for a few seasons.

Few do it like Donovan but Phelps gets a chance to call the game his way today and, hopefully, he gets to call a victory.