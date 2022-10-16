 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of NE vs. CLE live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
Let’s hope the Browns can channel some of last night’s magic.
Today, the Cleveland Browns play at home against the New England Patriots. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

Game: New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns
Date/Time: Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) & Trent Green (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Patriots vs. Browns match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

