Browns, Patriots inactives: Key offensive players out for New England

Ninety minutes until kickoff of the Week 6 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots brings us the inactive list. Not a ton of surprises but big news for the visitors while the Browns list is not surprising.

Here are the inactive players for the matchup:

Cleveland

QB Kellen Mond

CB Denzel Ward

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

T Joe Haeg

G Drew Forbes

T Chris Hubbard

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Alex Wright will start in place of Clowney while fellow rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. gets the start in place of Ward.

New England

WB Mac Jones

RB Damien Harris

WR Nelson Agholor

LB Josh Uche

DT Lawrence Guy

CB Jonathan Jones

S Joshuah Bledsoe

With Jones out at quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe will get his second NFL start. Harris partners with Rhamondre Stevenson as a great 1-2 punch in the backfield so New England will have to rely on rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong to help fill the gap.

A lot of key injuries on both sides, soon we will get kickoff and find out who is most impacted by those injuries.