Browns, Patriots inactives: Key offensive players out for New England

Ninety minutes until kickoff of the Week 6 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots brings us the inactive list. Not a ton of surprises but big news for the visitors while the Browns list is not surprising.
Here are the inactive players for the matchup:
Cleveland
- QB Kellen Mond
- CB Denzel Ward
- RB Demetric Felton Jr.
- T Joe Haeg
- G Drew Forbes
- T Chris Hubbard
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
DE Alex Wright will start in place of Clowney while fellow rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. gets the start in place of Ward.
New England
- WB Mac Jones
- RB Damien Harris
- WR Nelson Agholor
- LB Josh Uche
- DT Lawrence Guy
- CB Jonathan Jones
- S Joshuah Bledsoe
With Jones out at quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe will get his second NFL start. Harris partners with Rhamondre Stevenson as a great 1-2 punch in the backfield so New England will have to rely on rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong to help fill the gap.
A lot of key injuries on both sides, soon we will get kickoff and find out who is most impacted by those injuries.
