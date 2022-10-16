 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns, Patriots inactives: Key offensive players out for New England

Not surprising but Jones and Harris out for Patriots.

By JaredMueller
NFL: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Ninety minutes until kickoff of the Week 6 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots brings us the inactive list. Not a ton of surprises but big news for the visitors while the Browns list is not surprising.

Here are the inactive players for the matchup:

Cleveland

  • QB Kellen Mond
  • CB Denzel Ward
  • RB Demetric Felton Jr.
  • T Joe Haeg
  • G Drew Forbes
  • T Chris Hubbard
  • DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Alex Wright will start in place of Clowney while fellow rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. gets the start in place of Ward.

New England

  • WB Mac Jones
  • RB Damien Harris
  • WR Nelson Agholor
  • LB Josh Uche
  • DT Lawrence Guy
  • CB Jonathan Jones
  • S Joshuah Bledsoe

With Jones out at quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe will get his second NFL start. Harris partners with Rhamondre Stevenson as a great 1-2 punch in the backfield so New England will have to rely on rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong to help fill the gap.

A lot of key injuries on both sides, soon we will get kickoff and find out who is most impacted by those injuries.

