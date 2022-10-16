Myles Garrett breaks Browns sack record with strip sack in Week 6

The start to the Cleveland Browns Week 6 game against the New England Patriots wasn’t great with Jacoby Brissett’s interception but things turned around a little bit in the first quarter.

With the game tied 3-3, DE Myles Garrett came from the offense's right side to get his hand on QB Bailey Zappe and force a fumble that the Browns recovered. With that strip sack, Garrett became Cleveland’s career leader in sacks, passing team legend Clay Matthews.

Matthews has topped the team’s list with 62 sacks in 232 games but important to note that sacks did not become an official stat until 1982. Pro Football Reference, which reviewed the history before 1982, credits Matthews with 75 sacks for his Browns career.

For Garrett, now the team’s all-time sack leader, it only took him 73 games to overtake Matthews’ mark. The top overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Garrett has had an impressive career so far including 12 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 63 tackles for loss going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

With his extension tying him to the team until at least the 2026 season, Garrett has a chance to create distance between himself and Matthews.