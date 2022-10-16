Update on Myles Garrett’s injury after the Patriots game

In a game that the Cleveland Browns showed very few positives, DE Myles Garrett was one of them. Garrett had five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble that was recovered by the Browns.

Garrett’s strip-sack set the team’s all-time sack record passing Clay Matthews.

Late in the game against the New England Patriots, with Cleveland pushing to make a comeback, Garrett sacked QB Bailey Zappe. Garrett was slow to get up and had to be tended to by trainers.

After staying down on the field for a little bit, the hulking defensive end got up and walked to the sidelines holding his left arm.

Garrett has been dealing with injury issues following his car accident weeks ago including to his upper body.

Shortly after Garrett’s injury, the Browns gave up two quick touchdowns after turnovers. With the score out of reach, the defensive end stayed on the sidelines holding his helmet as the game closed out.

Update: HC Kevin Stefanski gave an update on Garrett after the game:

Stefanski said Garrett “banged his shoulder but I believe he’ll be OK.” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 16, 2022

We will update you when more information if anything changes with Garrett’s injury.