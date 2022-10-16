QB change not in the works for Browns

The Cleveland Browns were destroyed by the New England Patriots in all three phases of the game. The offense was pitiful, the defense was atrocious and there was nothing special about the special teams.

While much of the talk will be around the future of DC Joe Woods and ST coordinator Mike Priefer, there are a wide variety of players whose playing time may need to be addressed in the near future.

One of those that will be discussed is QB Jacoby Brissett. Primarily a backup throughout his time in the league, Brissett showed some upside early this season for the Browns. By Week 6, all of the warts have been shown with Cleveland’s starting quarterback throwing two interceptions, fumbling twice (one was lost) and generally having a terrible game.

Any thought about turning things over to Josh Dobbs, who has rarely been on a 53-man roster since leaving college in 2017, went out the window after the game when HC Kevin Stefanski spoke:

Stefanski says no consideration of a QB change.



Asked about any other big moves, “bottom line is we gotta put a plan together and put the guys in position to make plays.” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 16, 2022

As always, Stefanski rarely seems one to want to make moves just to make moves. While Dobbs showed some excitement in preseason, his limited skillset as a passer is concerning. While some may ask “can it get worse?”, the answer is yes.

Not only is Brissett not getting replaced as the starting quarterback, as a leader he spoke to the team after the game:

#Browns Grant Delpit said Jacoby Brissett stepped up and spoke to the team in the locker room after the loss — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) October 16, 2022

The season is going downhill quickly but, at least for now, Brissett will be captaining the offense on the ride.

Do you think changing from Brissett to Dobbs would make any kind of impact?