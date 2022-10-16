Browns open as 6-point underdogs against the Ravens in Week 7

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 6-point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their Week 7 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 45.5.

The Browns (2-4) are coming off of a 38-15 loss to the New England Patriots, which was their worst game of the season by far and the only one they’ve lost by more than a field goal. It was an ugly offensive performance for QB Jacoby Brissett, who turned the ball over three times. Despite Cleveland’s struggles, they only trailed 10-6 at the half, thanks to a bunch of penalties committed by the Patriots’ offense. New England scored four touchdowns in the second half, though, and we got some of our confirmation that this offense was not built to come from behind with Brissett at quarterback.

The Ravens (3-3) are coming off of a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. The Ravens led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, but allowed two touchdown drives to close out the game. That also included a stretch in which QB Lamar Jackson threw an interception and lost a fumble. All three of the Ravens losses have seen them collapse after leading by anywhere from 10-20 points. Despite the Browns’ struggles, if the Bengals were to lose to the Falcons in Week 7 and Cleveland were somehow able to right the ship, then they would be in first place in the AFC North.

