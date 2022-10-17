- Patriots beat the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium (Fox 8) “The Patriots took the lead late in first-half and held that lead heading into the second half. The Browns had tied up the game before heading into the 2nd quarter, but that fell short after a Patriots touchdown.”
- 3 Big Takeaways: Browns ‘beat ourselves’ on offense, can’t escape familiar defensive woes (clevelandbrowns.com) “The offense committed three turnovers, including one on the second play of the game, and couldn’t find big plays in critical late-game moments. QB Jacoby Brissett turned in his least productive start of the season, completing 21 of 45 pass attempts for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.”
- Myles Garrett passes Clay Matthews for official Cleveland Browns sack lead (Akron Beacon Journal) “It comes in a loss,” Garrett said afterwards. “It’s nice to be recognized and honored. But at the end of the day, winners are remembered. And we’re not winning.”
- Browns right guard Wyatt Teller to get MRI on calf injury (Massillon Independent) “Froholdt played the remainder of the game at right guard. Teller did remain on the sideline for the rest of the game, although he was late coming out of the locker room to start the third quarter.”
- Opening odds for Browns vs. Ravens matchup in Week 7 (Draft Kings Nation) “DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Browns vs. Ravens in their Week 7 matchup.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/17/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
