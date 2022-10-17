 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 6

Cleveland finally had an ugly day on offense.

By Chris Pokorny
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 6 game against the New England Patriots.

Quarterback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
QB Jacoby Brissett 70 100% 21-of-45 (46.7%) for 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT. 1 carry, 0 yards. 1 fumble lost.
  • We finally got a big, giant egg from Jacoby Brissett. He was picked off on his second throw of the game, and turned the ball over two other times. Even his quarterback sneak, which became such a huge asset to get stoked about, failed.
  • This was even worse than a normal bad game for Brissett, though. It's hard to say that a quarterback alone could make a difference in a 38-15 game, but on a day where the Patriots played Cleveland’s run game well, we needed a quarterback to thrive through the air. That's what I feared all along from forcing Brissett to do, and we saw the outcome.
  • Still, 1 bad game out of 6 attempts for Brissett? He's far exceeded my expectations.

Running Back

Pos Player Plays % Stats
RB Nick Chubb 31 44% 12 carries, 56 yards (4.7 YPC). 1 catch, 14 yards (2 targets).
RB Kareem Hunt 30 43% 4 carries, 12 yards (3.0 YPC). 0 catches (1 target).
RB D'Ernest Johnson 9 13% 2 catches, 9 yards (2 targets).
  • Losing Wyatt Teller early on didn't help matters, but the Patriots had a good gameplan for Cleveland’s running game. With that said, I think the Browns saw that adversity and let a couple of bad run plays sway their gameplan too much. We should have ran the ball far more, especially when the first half score was tight throughout.
  • D'Ernest Johnson caught a couple dumpoff passes at the end of the game.

Wide Receiver

Pos Player Plays % Stats
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 61 87% 4 catches, 74 yards (5 targets).
WR Amari Cooper 53 76% 4 catches, 44 yards (12 targets), 1 TD.
WR David Bell 44 63% 1 catch, 13 yards (2 targets).
WR Anthony Schwartz 12 17% 0 catches (3 targets).
WR Michael Woods 10 14% 1 catch, 15 yards (2 targets).
  • Amari Cooper made two absurdly tough catches. However, he was also targeted 12 times and only came away with 4 catches, and I thought he missed 2 passes that he normally would've had.
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones continues to be the king of making solid catches, while not getting much separation. When he first came out of college, I thought he'd be a burner. Instead, he's transformed into the modern day Rashard Higgins.
  • Michael Woods made his receiver debut and caught a pass.
  • Anthony Schwartz was targeted on the final two passes of the game for Cleveland, and he dropped them both.

Tight End

Pos Player Plays % Stats
TE David Njoku 56 80% 3 catches, 58 yards (6 targets).
TE Harrison Bryant 25 36% 3 catches, 18 yards (4 targets).
TE Pharoah Brown 19 27% 2 catches, 21 yards (3 targets).
  • David Njoku was the Browns’ highest-graded offensive player in Week 6, grading out to a 79.1.
  • So...was Pharoah Brown a part of the gameplan on offense? He caught a couple of passes, but was also the target on Brissett's first interception.

Offensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
OL Joel Bitonio 70 100%
OL Ethan Pocic 70 100%
OL Jedrick Wills 70 100%
OL Jack Conklin 60 86%
OL Hjalte Froholdt 55 79%
OL Wyatt Teller 15 21%
OL James Hudson 10 14%
  • Joel Bitonio was the Browns’ highest-graded offensive lineman this week, grading out to a 77.1.
  • Wyatt Teller left early with a calf injury and did not return.
  • The Browns allowed 4 sacks and 8 quarterback hits.

