Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 6

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 6 game against the New England Patriots.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|70
|100%
|21-of-45 (46.7%) for 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT. 1 carry, 0 yards. 1 fumble lost.
- We finally got a big, giant egg from Jacoby Brissett. He was picked off on his second throw of the game, and turned the ball over two other times. Even his quarterback sneak, which became such a huge asset to get stoked about, failed.
- This was even worse than a normal bad game for Brissett, though. It's hard to say that a quarterback alone could make a difference in a 38-15 game, but on a day where the Patriots played Cleveland’s run game well, we needed a quarterback to thrive through the air. That's what I feared all along from forcing Brissett to do, and we saw the outcome.
- Still, 1 bad game out of 6 attempts for Brissett? He's far exceeded my expectations.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|31
|44%
|12 carries, 56 yards (4.7 YPC). 1 catch, 14 yards (2 targets).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|30
|43%
|4 carries, 12 yards (3.0 YPC). 0 catches (1 target).
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|9
|13%
|2 catches, 9 yards (2 targets).
- Losing Wyatt Teller early on didn't help matters, but the Patriots had a good gameplan for Cleveland’s running game. With that said, I think the Browns saw that adversity and let a couple of bad run plays sway their gameplan too much. We should have ran the ball far more, especially when the first half score was tight throughout.
- D'Ernest Johnson caught a couple dumpoff passes at the end of the game.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|61
|87%
|4 catches, 74 yards (5 targets).
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|53
|76%
|4 catches, 44 yards (12 targets), 1 TD.
|WR
|David Bell
|44
|63%
|1 catch, 13 yards (2 targets).
|WR
|Anthony Schwartz
|12
|17%
|0 catches (3 targets).
|WR
|Michael Woods
|10
|14%
|1 catch, 15 yards (2 targets).
- Amari Cooper made two absurdly tough catches. However, he was also targeted 12 times and only came away with 4 catches, and I thought he missed 2 passes that he normally would've had.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones continues to be the king of making solid catches, while not getting much separation. When he first came out of college, I thought he'd be a burner. Instead, he's transformed into the modern day Rashard Higgins.
- Michael Woods made his receiver debut and caught a pass.
- Anthony Schwartz was targeted on the final two passes of the game for Cleveland, and he dropped them both.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|56
|80%
|3 catches, 58 yards (6 targets).
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|25
|36%
|3 catches, 18 yards (4 targets).
|TE
|Pharoah Brown
|19
|27%
|2 catches, 21 yards (3 targets).
-
David Njoku was the Browns’ highest-graded offensive player in Week 6, grading out to a 79.1.
- So...was Pharoah Brown a part of the gameplan on offense? He caught a couple of passes, but was also the target on Brissett's first interception.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|70
|100%
|
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|70
|100%
|
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|70
|100%
|
|OL
|Jack Conklin
|60
|86%
|
|OL
|Hjalte Froholdt
|55
|79%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|15
|21%
|
|OL
|James Hudson
|10
|14%
|
-
Joel Bitonio was the Browns’ highest-graded offensive lineman this week, grading out to a 77.1.
- Wyatt Teller left early with a calf injury and did not return.
- The Browns allowed 4 sacks and 8 quarterback hits.
