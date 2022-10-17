Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 6

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 6 game against the New England Patriots.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|50
|71%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 QH, 1 FF.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|50
|71%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|45
|64%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Alex Wright
|40
|57%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|34
|49%
|2 assists (2 combined).
|DL
|Isaac Rochell
|32
|46%
|3 tackles (3 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|28
|40%
|1 QH.
|DL
|Isaiah Thomas
|19
|27%
|No stats registered.
- Myles Garrett became the Browns’ all-time sack leader and was also the team’s highest-graded player in Week 6, grading out to a 93.9. Garrett played an outstanding game, including as a run defender.
- They still had plenty of issues, but I thought everyone (including the defensive line) was focused on stopping the run. The playing time distribution was what you'd expect.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jacob Phillips
|70
|100%
|4 tackles, 6 assists (10 combined).
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|51
|73%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|33
|47%
|1 tackle, 5 assists (6 combined).
|LB
|Justin Kunaszyk
|4
|6%
|1 assist (1 combined).
- The big surprise this week was that Sione Takitaki played a ton of reps, seemingly taking over for Jeremiau Owusu-Koramoah. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the switch, and he said they had Takitaki as the guy who would defend the run better.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|66
|94%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined).
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|66
|94%
|6 tackles (6 combined). 2 passes defended.
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|37
|53%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|CB
|A.J. Green
|1
|1%
|No stats registered.
- The Browns’ cornerbacks didn’t have their best day, but rookie Martin Emerson has been a bit of a bright spot this season. He was the third-best graded defender by PFF, grading out to a 71.7.
- Greg Newsome and Greedy Williams were both flagged for penalties duing the game.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|70
|100%
|5 tackles, 2 assists (7 combined). 1 pass defended.
|S
|John Johnson
|69
|99%
|3 tackles, 3 assists (6 combined). 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery.
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|5
|7%
|No stats registered.
John Johnson III continues to be the best player in the secondary. He was the team’s second-highest graded player by PFF, grading out to an 83.9.
- Grant Deplit had some early nice hits, but everyone will remember him falling down and yielding a wide open touchdown. I am still champining a bit to get Ronnie Harrison back out there.
