Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 6

Myles Garrett makes history.

By Chris Pokorny
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 6 game against the New England Patriots.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 50 71% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined). 2 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 QH, 1 FF.
DL Jordan Elliott 50 71% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
DL Taven Bryan 45 64% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Alex Wright 40 57% 2 tackles (2 combined).
DL Perrion Winfrey 34 49% 2 assists (2 combined).
DL Isaac Rochell 32 46% 3 tackles (3 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Tommy Togiai 28 40% 1 QH.
DL Isaiah Thomas 19 27% No stats registered.
  • Myles Garrett became the Browns’ all-time sack leader and was also the team’s highest-graded player in Week 6, grading out to a 93.9. Garrett played an outstanding game, including as a run defender.
  • They still had plenty of issues, but I thought everyone (including the defensive line) was focused on stopping the run. The playing time distribution was what you'd expect.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jacob Phillips 70 100% 4 tackles, 6 assists (10 combined).
LB Sione Takitaki 51 73% 4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 TFL.
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 33 47% 1 tackle, 5 assists (6 combined).
LB Justin Kunaszyk 4 6% 1 assist (1 combined).
  • The big surprise this week was that Sione Takitaki played a ton of reps, seemingly taking over for Jeremiau Owusu-Koramoah. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the switch, and he said they had Takitaki as the guy who would defend the run better.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 66 94% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined).
CB Martin Emerson 66 94% 6 tackles (6 combined). 2 passes defended.
CB Greedy Williams 37 53% 1 assist (1 combined).
CB A.J. Green 1 1% No stats registered.
  • The Browns’ cornerbacks didn’t have their best day, but rookie Martin Emerson has been a bit of a bright spot this season. He was the third-best graded defender by PFF, grading out to a 71.7.
  • Greg Newsome and Greedy Williams were both flagged for penalties duing the game.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 70 100% 5 tackles, 2 assists (7 combined). 1 pass defended.
S John Johnson 69 99% 3 tackles, 3 assists (6 combined). 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery.
S Ronnie Harrison 5 7% No stats registered.
  • John Johnson III continues to be the best player in the secondary. He was the team’s second-highest graded player by PFF, grading out to an 83.9.
  • Grant Deplit had some early nice hits, but everyone will remember him falling down and yielding a wide open touchdown. I am still champining a bit to get Ronnie Harrison back out there.

