Monday Night Football, Week 6: Broncos vs. Chargers odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 6 on ESPN with the Denver Broncos taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos are coming off one of the most pitiful Thursday Night Football games of all time, losing in overtime to the Colts by a score of 12-9. Russell Wilson has been an overpaid disaster through five games, but let’s see if they worked any of the issues out during the extended break. It is worth noting that if the offense ever does get going, they do have one of the better defensive units in the NFL.

It’ll be a tough task to out-score Justin Herbert and the Chargers. However, I think back to last year when the Chargers lit up the scoreboard against the Browns, only to basically be shut down the following week. Nonetheless, I still like the Chargers to win comfortably. Chargers 27, Broncos 15

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are 4-point favorites against the Broncos.

