Deion Jones, Browns agreed to adjust contract when trade occurred

The Cleveland Browns have two more weeks to activate LB Deion Jones off the injured reserve list. The Browns are hopeful that Jones can make an impact on the second level after acquiring him in a trade from the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones’ contract was interesting as the Falcons made an adjustment to help make him more tradeable this year. In the end, Cleveland will pay a little over $1 million for Jones’ services this year while Atlanta ending up paying a bonus payment in early September.

Today came news that the Browns and Jones came to an agreement at the time of the trade to get rid of the final year of his contract:

A contract note: following the trade to Cleveland, the Browns and LB Deion Jones agreed to eliminate the 2023 season from his contract.



Jones, who is eligible to debut this Sunday against the Ravens, is now scheduled to hit free agency in March. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2022

For Cleveland, this eliminates any concern about an injury causing his contract to be guaranteed next year which would have cost the team over $13 million in cap space. For Jones, he got to come to a team that needed him to play as soon as possible and a chance to cash in if he has good play the rest of the year.

If Jones leaves, he would not count as a part of the compensatory pick formula which could be vital if the Browns aren’t big spenders and Jones gets a substantial contract.

A little detail revealed a week after the trade but one that could have an impact depending on how things go with Jones in Cleveland.