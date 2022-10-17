 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deion Jones, Browns agreed to adjust contract when trade occurred

Removing a year from his contract in a formality.

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have two more weeks to activate LB Deion Jones off the injured reserve list. The Browns are hopeful that Jones can make an impact on the second level after acquiring him in a trade from the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones’ contract was interesting as the Falcons made an adjustment to help make him more tradeable this year. In the end, Cleveland will pay a little over $1 million for Jones’ services this year while Atlanta ending up paying a bonus payment in early September.

Today came news that the Browns and Jones came to an agreement at the time of the trade to get rid of the final year of his contract:

For Cleveland, this eliminates any concern about an injury causing his contract to be guaranteed next year which would have cost the team over $13 million in cap space. For Jones, he got to come to a team that needed him to play as soon as possible and a chance to cash in if he has good play the rest of the year.

If Jones leaves, he would not count as a part of the compensatory pick formula which could be vital if the Browns aren’t big spenders and Jones gets a substantial contract.

A little detail revealed a week after the trade but one that could have an impact depending on how things go with Jones in Cleveland.

