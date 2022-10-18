- Ravens team examines its double-digit lead losses, prepares to play the Browns (CBS) “At that time, there was an errant snap to quarterback Lamar Jackson and in trying to save the play, he picked up the fumble and threw an interception—a turnover that led to the Giants’ go-ahead score in the final two minutes.”
- The Cleveland Browns Tried to Tell us This is who They Were (Sports Illustrated) “Starting a backup quarterback for what turns out to be 11 games was never optimal. At best, the Browns hope to be fighting for a playoff spot by the end of the season — relying on Watson to help will a tough winning streak to end the season.”
- Browns, Deion Jones agree to terminate last year of deal after trade (Browns Wire) “While Jones was scheduled to make over $13 million in 2023, none of it guaranteed, the Browns, Jones, and his agent have eliminated the conversation of an inevitable contract restructure next offseason.”
- Browns host Ohio Gridiron Rookie Tackle Jamboree (clevelandbrowns.com) “Teams and spectators were also greeted with a visit from Chomps, coming around and greeting players and fans, taking photos and encouraging teams while they played.”
- First look: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens odds and lines (Times Record) “The Ravens blew another 4th-quarter lead on the road against the New York Giants, falling 24-20. Baltimore has alternated wins and losses in each of its first 6 games while going 1-3-1 ATS in the past 5 outings.”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/18/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...