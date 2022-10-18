Browns Reacts Survey: Week 7 - What do we think of Cleveland’s playoff hopes now?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 6, after losing to the Chargers, fan confidence for Cleveland Browns fans fell to 33%. That was then the team was being competitive and having games go down-to-the-wire; I can only imagine how much further it’ll drop after being dissected by the New England Patriots. Be sure to vote in the survey below!

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is whether Browns fans still have playoff hopes for 2022. A few weeks ago, fans were highly optimistic that Cleveland could make the playoffs. But now, they’ve dropped three straight games to have a 2-4 record, and the defense is really struggling. Despite that, Cleveland is technically one game behind the division lead, and hasn’t lost in the division — so let’s see if fans are still hanging onto hope.

The other question is about who fans want to start at quarterback against the Ravens: Jacoby Brissett or Josh Dobbs. We know that Brissett will 100% start and that his job isn’t in jeopardy after one bad game, but with Deshaun Watson coming back in about a month, do you want to channel some of that preseason excitement with Dobbs’ mobility and see where it takes Cleveland, or still stick with the veteran Brissett (who had been overachieving prior to the Patriots game)?