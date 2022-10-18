The never-ending changing roster for the Cleveland Browns continues to be adjusted. After being added to the roster just three days ago, LB Dakota Allen has been waived by the team. Allen led the team with 18 special teams snaps, tied with LB Tony Fields II, in Week 6.

The Browns signed Allen so they could elevate both CB Herb Miller and WR Chester Rogers to help on special teams as well. The two combined for 27 snaps.

None played a snap on offense or defense.

Cleveland also brought in DT Aaron Crawford for a workout on Tuesday. After signing DT Tyeler Davison two weeks ago, Crawford’s workout is an interesting one. Crawford played five seasons at North Carolina where the 6’2”, 300-pounder had 15.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Crawford entered the league in 2020 but has only played in one game, for the Baltimore Ravens, as a rookie. He has stuck around with the team until being waived with an injury early in September.

Releasing Allen early in the week looks like a move to prepare for LB Deion Jones to be activated. Last week, the team waived CB Thomas Graham Jr. a few days ahead of activating CB Greedy Williams from injured reserve. Graham was later signed to the practice squad.

Allen could return to the practice squad if he is not claimed by another team.