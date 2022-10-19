- Update on Myles Garrett’s Injured Shoulder Following Loss to Patriots (Sports Illustrated) “Garrett sprained his shoulder in the single-car accident and aggravated it again against the Patriots. According to a report, Garrett had X-rays and they were negative.”
- Browns know they must have ‘playoff mindset’ against upcoming divisional opponents (clevelandbrowns.com) “I think it really comes down to a playoff mindset for us,” OT Jack Conklin said. “It’s about winning. We still have the division ahead of us, and if we win those games, they can’t keep us out of the playoffs. We have to go into that mindset now.”
- Browns release LB Dakota Allen, Deion Jones return imminent (Yahoo) “Jones just had the last year of his contract terminated after the two sides agreed to restructure his contract. He will have an 11-game tryout both for the Browns and 31 other teams to prove he still has the same juice in his body he had three years ago.”
- Goodell: Suspended QB Watson meeting settlement requirements (TSN) “At the owners’ meetings in New York on Tuesday, Goodell said he was satisfied Watson was abiding by the agreement.”
- How To Fix The Browns (YouTube) Quincy Carrier opines on the best way forward for the good guys
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/19/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
