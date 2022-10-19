Browns OLine better pass blockers (best in the NFL) than run so far this season

The Cleveland Browns offense has been built around a great offensive line with Bill Callahan and the run scheme cooked up by Kevin Stefanski. It hasn’t been perfect for the team over the last few years but they have figured out a way to have a very good line since GM Andrew Berry took over.

In his first offseason, Berry signed Jack Conklin and drafted Jedrick Wills. In their third season together, despite Conklin coming off a major injury, the two have been excellent. Browns fans are hoping Conklin is also prophetic.

The line did have some concerns coming into the season. Besides Conklin’s rehab, which kept him out the first two games of the season, Cleveland cut center J.C. Tretter (who later retired) and lost his replacement, Nick Harris, in the team’s first preseason game.

Despite that, the Browns are the top-rated pass-blocking team, according to ESPN, at an impressive 73%. The 5% gap between first and second is as large as between second and ninth on their list.

Interestingly, despite a great rushing attack, the Browns line has not graded out as well in that aspect of the game. They are ranked 15th in the league at 71% but are just 4% behind the Baltimore Ravens who sit at the top. The value of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt making plays even if the line isn’t perfect is impressive.

Will is rated as the best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL so far this season:

While Cleveland’s season hasn’t started as they would have hoped, the offensive line is doing its job.

