Wyatt Teller says he’s out Sunday versus Ravens, Stefanski says he’s doubtful

With a huge divisional game on the radar this weekend, the Cleveland Browns will be fully healthy. While we await the first injury report of the week to find out the status of defenders like DE Myles Garrett, DE Jadeveon Clowney and CB Denzel Ward, a big loss on the offense is certain.

OL Wyatt Teller hurt his calf during the team’s Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots. The offensive line has long been the strength of the offense but struggled with the Patriots style of play especially after Teller went out.

Wednesday, Teller was seen in a walking boot in the locker room and communicated to the media that he would not play this week:

Wyatt Teller said won't play this week with the same calf injury he had in 2020, when he missed three games. Was in a walking boot in the locker room. #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) October 19, 2022

A little later, HC Kevin Stefanski made a slightly different statement about Teller’s availability:

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Wyatt Teller's availability for Sunday: "It's doubtful...I don't like ruling guys out on Wednesdays..." — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 19, 2022

It is clear that Teller is highly unlikely to play Sunday.

With Teller out in Week 6, Hjalte Frodholt stepped in as the team’s right guard. Frodholt, a guard by trade, had mostly been used as a jumbo fullback this season.

Teller’s great lateral quickness and power at the point of attack make him one of the best guards in the NFL, losing him for a game against the Baltimore Ravens, and possibly more, is concerning.