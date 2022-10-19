S Richard LeCounte III released from practice squad

Stop the presses, another roster move made by the Cleveland Browns. Wednesday, the team released S Richard LeCounte III from their practice squad.

Waiving LeCounte off the team’s 53-man roster was the first time GM Andrew Berry had moved on from a player he had drafted. A day later, LeCounte was back on the team’s practice squad.

His release on Wednesday could be in advance of LB Dakota Allen passing through waivers or opening up a space for a veteran to sign to the practice squad. DE Takk McKinley is also available to take that spot.

LeCounte was drafted after a solid career at Georgia but injuries caused by a motorcycle accident his senior year seemed to have stripped him of some of his physical gifts. He was touted as a leader at Georgia which made his discipline by the team last year a surprise to many.

In 2021, LeCounte played in nine games for the team making just three tackles. So far in 2022, he was active for one game, playing 11 snaps on special teams in Week 4.

We will keep you up to date on the next move made by Berry and the Browns to fill LeCounte’s spot.