Browns, Ravens injury report: 18 players DNP, Lamar Jackson limited

When the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens square off on Sunday, the two teams could look nothing like what their depth charts look like. While five of the 18 players who did not participate in practice on Wednesday were due to rest, it was still a large list of players sitting out practice.
QB Lamar Jackson practiced but on a limited basis due to a hip injury.
Earlier today we covered that RG Wyatt Teller ruled himself out for Sunday’s game before HC Kevin Stefanski noted him as doubtful. Of the team’s stellar offensive line, only two practiced today.
Here is the full list of those on the injury report Wednesday:
Browns Injury Report:
DNP
- Joel Bitonio - Rest
- Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle
- Jack Conklin - Ankle
- Amari Cooper - Rest
- Tony Fields - Illness
- Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps
- Joe Haeg - Concussion
- David Njoku - Rest
- Wyatt Teller - Calf
- Denzel Ward - Concussion
Full Participant
- Alex Wright - Quad, Glute
Ravens Injury Report:
DNP
- Mark Andrews - Knee
- Calais Campbell - Foot
- Ben Cleveland - Foot
- J.K. Dobbins - Knee
- Devin Duvernay - Rest
- Morgan Moses - Heel
- Marcus Peters - Rest
- Patrick Ricard - Knee
Limited Participant
- Rashod Bateman - Foot
- Justin Houston - Groin
- Lamar Jackson - Hip
Full Participant
- Justice Hill - Hamstring
- While we should see the players on rest back on the field sometime this week, it will be interesting to watch the practice participation for some of the big names. For Cleveland, that list is large with Garrett, Clowney, Ward, Conklin, etc. For Baltimore, Jackson and Andrews are the two biggest parts of the offense.
Loading comments...