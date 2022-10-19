Browns, Ravens injury report: 18 players DNP, Lamar Jackson limited

When the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens square off on Sunday, the two teams could look nothing like what their depth charts look like. While five of the 18 players who did not participate in practice on Wednesday were due to rest, it was still a large list of players sitting out practice.

QB Lamar Jackson practiced but on a limited basis due to a hip injury.

Earlier today we covered that RG Wyatt Teller ruled himself out for Sunday’s game before HC Kevin Stefanski noted him as doubtful. Of the team’s stellar offensive line, only two practiced today.

Here is the full list of those on the injury report Wednesday:

Browns Injury Report:

DNP

Joel Bitonio - Rest

Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle

Jack Conklin - Ankle

Amari Cooper - Rest

Tony Fields - Illness

Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps

Joe Haeg - Concussion

David Njoku - Rest

Wyatt Teller - Calf

Denzel Ward - Concussion

Full Participant

Alex Wright - Quad, Glute

Ravens Injury Report:

DNP

Mark Andrews - Knee

Calais Campbell - Foot

Ben Cleveland - Foot

J.K. Dobbins - Knee

Devin Duvernay - Rest

Morgan Moses - Heel

Marcus Peters - Rest

Patrick Ricard - Knee

Limited Participant

Rashod Bateman - Foot

Justin Houston - Groin

Lamar Jackson - Hip

Full Participant