Browns vs. Falcons: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 4 today against the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- TV Channel: CBS - Beth Mowins (play-by-play) & Tiki Barber (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 70 degrees (feels like 70 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 10 MPH winds from the Northwest.
- Odds: Browns by 1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 47.5
TV Distribution Map
Fans in the ORANGE areas will get to watch the game on CBS:
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns will be wearing their white jerseys and white pants.
- Here is the Week 4 poster for the Browns vs. Falcons game, with a clever take in the bottom right corner of Atlanta blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl.
September 30, 2022
Connections
- Falcons WR Khadarel Hodge (2019-20), OL Colby Gossett (2019), and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford (2005) are former Cleveland Browns players.
- Browns assistant strength & conditioning coach Evan Marcus was the Falcons’ head strength & conditioning coach in 2007
History
- The Browns have a 12-3 all-time record against the Falcons.
- The last time these two teams met was on November 11, 2018, when the Browns defeated the Falcons 28-16 in Cleveland. It was an efficient day for Baker Mayfield, who completed 17-of-20 passes for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns. Duke Johnson, Nick Chubb, and Rashard Higgins were on the receiving end of those touchdown passes. Chubb also had 20 carries for 176 yards and 1 touchdown.
