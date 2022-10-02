Browns vs. Falcons: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 4 today against the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA TV Channel: CBS - Beth Mowins (play-by-play) & Tiki Barber (analyst).

CBS - Beth Mowins (play-by-play) & Tiki Barber (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 70 degrees (feels like 70 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 10 MPH winds from the Northwest.

70 degrees (feels like 70 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 10 MPH winds from the Northwest. Odds: Browns by 1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 47.5

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the ORANGE areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing their white jerseys and white pants.

crispy all white unis for Sunday pic.twitter.com/W2ixbsFqtB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 30, 2022

Here is the Week 4 poster for the Browns vs. Falcons game, with a clever take in the bottom right corner of Atlanta blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl.

Connections

Falcons WR Khadarel Hodge (2019-20), OL Colby Gossett (2019), and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford (2005) are former Cleveland Browns players.

(2019-20), OL (2019), and offensive line coach (2005) are former Cleveland Browns players. Browns assistant strength & conditioning coach Evan Marcus was the Falcons’ head strength & conditioning coach in 2007

History