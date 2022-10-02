 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns vs. Falcons: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

A look at which cities the game will air in and other interesting nuggets.

By Chris Pokorny
The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 4 today against the Atlanta Falcons. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

  • Game Time/Date: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
  • TV Channel: CBS - Beth Mowins (play-by-play) & Tiki Barber (analyst).
  • Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
  • Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
  • Weather: 70 degrees (feels like 70 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 10 MPH winds from the Northwest.
  • Odds: Browns by 1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/under: 47.5

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the ORANGE areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

  • The Browns will be wearing their white jerseys and white pants.
  • Here is the Week 4 poster for the Browns vs. Falcons game, with a clever take in the bottom right corner of Atlanta blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl.

Connections

  • Falcons WR Khadarel Hodge (2019-20), OL Colby Gossett (2019), and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford (2005) are former Cleveland Browns players.
  • Browns assistant strength & conditioning coach Evan Marcus was the Falcons’ head strength & conditioning coach in 2007

History

  • The Browns have a 12-3 all-time record against the Falcons.
  • The last time these two teams met was on November 11, 2018, when the Browns defeated the Falcons 28-16 in Cleveland. It was an efficient day for Baker Mayfield, who completed 17-of-20 passes for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns. Duke Johnson, Nick Chubb, and Rashard Higgins were on the receiving end of those touchdown passes. Chubb also had 20 carries for 176 yards and 1 touchdown.

