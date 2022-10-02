Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/2/22)

- Alex Wright, Isaac Rochell, Isaiah Thomas in spotlight with Cleveland Browns DE questions (Beacon Journal) - The Browns had hoped to bring their young defensive ends along this season. They hoped they could sit back and learn from two former No. 1 overall picks, getting their feet wet with a handful of rotational snaps. Instead of having two All-Pro ends starting Sunday at Atlanta, there’s a chance it could be a third-round pick from April (Alex Wright) and a player who was on the practice squad at the start of the season (Isaac Rochell) starting for the 2-1 Browns. That’s, to be fair, no small change.
- NFL’s best run game starts with diverse scheme and is powered by “big dancing bears” and elite tandem (Browns Zone) - Dean Pees has coached hundreds of games and watched thousands of players in 49 years on the sideline. The Falcons defensive coordinator has never seen a running back tandem as talented as Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
- What is the bottom line for Myles Garrett after his accident? (Terry Pluto) - Myles Garrett’s driving record shows he has been reckless and irresponsible at times. To pretend otherwise or offer excuses because too many athletes (and others) have scary driving habits is to miss the point. What Garrett has been doing behind the wheel is wrong and dangerous – period.
- Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett ruled out Sunday following car accident (ESPN) - The Cleveland Browns have downgraded Myles Garrett to out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons following his single-car crash earlier in the week. The Browns had initially listed the star pass-rusher as questionable on Friday.
- The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns are not at full strength on defense and will have to deal with a fun, frisky and productive Falcons offense in Week 4. This will be a time for the young players on the defensive line to step up and for the Browns offense to continue its strong start. This is a very tough matchup, but the Browns have a clear path to victory, and we will outline it now in this week’s winning mix.
NFL:
- Unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa fired over ‘several mistakes,’ sources say (ESPN) - The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills has been fired after it was found he made “several mistakes” in his evaluation, sources told ESPN.
- Rams’ Jalen Ramsey rips NFL over hypocrisy regarding player safety, uniform fines (Bleacher Report) - Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey spoke out Saturday about the NFL fining players for uniform violations rather than focusing on more important issues such as player safety.
- Previewing Ravens vs. Bills: 11 things to watch, including Buffalo’s secondary, Mark Andrews and Josh Allen (Baltimore Sun) - The NFL’s best quarterback matchup of the month — and maybe the season — is coming to Baltimore. The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Buffalo BIlls’ Josh Allen, the early favorites for league Most Valuable Player honors, will meet for the third time as starters Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
- Steelers have overcome plenty of slow starts before in Mike Tomlin’s coaching tenure (triblive.com) - Experience has taught Cam Heyward not to sweat a two-game losing streak in the first month of an NFL season. He’s been here before.
