Updated Reports on Myles Garrett’s Return

The Cleveland Browns go into today’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons without star defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett was questionable on Friday’s final injury report before being ruled out on Saturday.

Given the state of his vehicle and initial reports on it flipping multiple times, many has assumed the worst for Garrett this season. Instead, he came out of the accident with only minor injuries for a car accident. Those minor injuries, a shoulder sprain and bicep strain still kept him off the field today.

Early Sunday updates from two of the biggest reporters in the NFL gives hope that the star edge rusher will be back on the field in Week 5 but with some limitations. First, Ian Rapoport:

While he was already ruled out for today, there is optimism that #Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett -- with injuries sustained during a one-car crash -- is able to play next week, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2022

Then Adam Schefter added some context to Garrett’s expected return noting some likely limitations:

The shoulder sprain is considered the more significant of the two injuries, according to the source, although the biceps strain also could impact Garrett for multiple weeks. The injuries may not prevent Garrett from returning to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, but he is expected to feel the effects of the injuries for up to a month.

A limited Garrett is still better than most of the players in the NFL. The biggest concern is whether the injury could get worse from playing. If Garrett is at risk of aggravating or exacerbating his injury, caution should be shown. Last year, the Browns allowed QB Baker Mayfield to play with a shoulder issue which led to a worse injury.

Cleveland could be without fellow DE Jadeveon Clowney this week as well putting a lot of pressure on rookie Alex Wright to produce at the position. Wright had some struggles last week starting for Clowney but has a lot of upside as well.

As it was with this week, it is likely Garrett’s status won’t be known until late in the week or even a game-time decision. We will keep you updated as more is known this week.