Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Availability Uncertain Sunday AM

More and more in the social media era we here late Saturday or early Sunday morning about injuries going into Sunday’s games. It is rare at this point that a decision is truly a game-time one.

It looks like we have a couple of those rare occurrences going today in the Week 4 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. The Browns ruled DE Myles Garrett out but Jadeveon Clowney is still questionable despite not practicing all week.

For the Falcons, the lone injury on their reports all week is to the third leading rusher in the NFL, Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson practiced on a limited basis on Friday but his status is still up in the air early Sunday morning:

Falcons’ RB Cordarrelle Patterson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, plans to play vs. the Browns but will not know for sure until he tests his injury pregame. As one source said, “It’s close.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2022

Not only has Patterson run for over 300 yards in three games but he has an impressive 6.2 yards per carry and two touchdowns. The former first-round pick at wide receiver had 52 receptions for Atlanta last year but only has four receptions for 28 yards so far this year.

If Patterson can’t play, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams provide depth at the position. In three games this year, Allgeier is the second leading rusher at the position with 16 carries for 55 yards. Not having Patterson or having him significantly limited could be a big problem for Atlanta and help the banged-up Browns defense.

We will get the official word at 11:30 AM when inactive lists are posted by each team. We will have you covered right here when those go up.